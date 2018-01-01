Julie Moline

More From Julie Moline

Franchise: Freedom or Fantasy?
Starting a Business

Franchise: Freedom or Fantasy?

If you're thinking about ditching the corporate world for a franchise, author Mitchell York has the reality check you need.
7 min read
Travel Smarter
Growth Strategies

Travel Smarter

Before your next trip, hit up these online communities.
2 min read
Best Charge Cards for Business Travelers
Growth Strategies

Best Charge Cards for Business Travelers

Use corporate credit to your advantage when you're on the road.
1 min read
Where to Find Great Food at Airports
Entrepreneurs

Where to Find Great Food at Airports

Fast-food nightmares abound, but some airports have surprisingly good eateries.
2 min read
Stay Connected Abroad
Technology

Stay Connected Abroad

Know your communications options when you travel.
2 min read
Those Who Plan Together, Travel Together
Growth Strategies

Those Who Plan Together, Travel Together

Social networking sites take some of the work out of business travel.
2 min read
You Pay to Fly

You Pay to Fly

There's no such thing as a free lunch--or baggage handler--so plan your travel accordingly.
2 min read
All In One

All In One

Use this handy online tool to get the lay of the land before you take your business on the road.
2 min read
First Class

First Class

Our travel picks for 2008 offer the best in comfort, innovation and convenience--so you can get the most out of your trip.
9 min read
Set the Scene

Set the Scene

Don't want to have your next meeting in a hotel? There are plenty of stunning spaces in museums, parks and municipal buildings that break the stale conference room mold.
1 min read
Easy Rider

Easy Rider

Navigating uncharted territory? You've got options.
1 min read
Bed, Breakfast and Business

Bed, Breakfast and Business

Bed-and-breakfasts are well-known among the romantically inclined. But now their charm is reaching road warriors as well.
1 min read
Entrepreneurs, Take Flight!

Entrepreneurs, Take Flight!

How travel websites are expanding out to small business owners.
1 min read
Fly Better

Fly Better

Tips to getting yourself to the upper class.
2 min read
It Could Happen to You

It Could Happen to You

Find out more about covering your bases with business travel insurance.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.