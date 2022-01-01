Julien van Dorland

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Arvable

Julien van Dorland is a Dutch entrepreneur and digital artist involved in the NFT and cryptocurrency sectors. He is presently working with his media and digital-marketing agency called Arvable on MekaVerse, one of the industry's major NFT Brands.

https://julien.pro

Technology

How to Build a Strong NFT Community

This new investment vehicle uniquely requires the support of an associated community: the keys to creating one that's vigorous and loyal.

