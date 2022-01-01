Signing out of account, Standby...
Julien van Dorland
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Arvable
Julien van Dorland is a Dutch entrepreneur and digital artist involved in the NFT and cryptocurrency sectors. He is presently working with his media and digital-marketing agency called Arvable on MekaVerse, one of the industry's major NFT Brands.
Follow Julien van Dorland on Social
Latest
How to Build a Strong NFT Community
This new investment vehicle uniquely requires the support of an associated community: the keys to creating one that's vigorous and loyal.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Fei Zou
Chairman and CEO of Helios Data Inc.
-
Nick Chasinov
Founder and CEO of Teknicks
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Jessica Abo
Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author
-
Chris Estey
Founder & CEO of Private Label Skincare Florida
-
Imran Tariq
CEO Of Webmetrix Group
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store