Justin Vandehey
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Cofounder of Disco. Producer of the aSaaSins Podcast.
Justin Vandehey was the cofounder of Disco, the first company built on Slack & Microsoft Teams. In 2021, Disco was acquired by Culture Amp. He currently leads partnerships and business development for Culture Amp. He is an advisor for the Alchemist Accelerator & invests in early stage B2B startups.
When Selling the Dream Turns Into a Nightmare (and What to Do When It Happens)
Here's what we can learn from famous founders and the epic collapses of their empires.
What I Learned From Pitching Marc Benioff My Startup at Dreamforce
Here are some tips for pitching your startup based on what I learned from pitching mine to the CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff.
