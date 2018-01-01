Jyoti Bansal

Guest Writer

CEO and Founder of BIG Labs

Jyoti Bansal is a serial entrepreneur. He is CEO and founder of BIG Labs, a startup studio; CEO and co-founder of Harness, a continuous delivery startup; and co-founder of venture capital firm Unusual.vc. Formerly, he was founder and CEO of AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco for $3.7 billion in 2017.