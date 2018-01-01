Jyoti Valecha

Jyoti Valecha

Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India

Jyoti has a rich flair of writing. She writes on all genres irrespective of their varied types. She offers  the most authentic and realistic content pieces. She has been writing from over past 5 years and keeps readers engaged. 

Want To Estimate The Cost of Studying Overseas? This Startup Tells you How
Finance

Want To Estimate The Cost of Studying Overseas? This Startup Tells you How

A financial calculator.
7 min read
Powering Genomics and Genetic Testing
Technology

Powering Genomics and Genetic Testing

Genome testing offers us a peak into a scientific future
6 min read
"Love For Money Is Must, To Make A Business Plan Work"
Ecommerce

"Love For Money Is Must, To Make A Business Plan Work"

Curation in the eCommerce segment often results in a profitable outcome.
8 min read
Eliminating The Automobile Woes Of Riders
Bikes

Eliminating The Automobile Woes Of Riders

In conversation with the entrepreneur aiming to give ultimate bike service to customers.
8 min read
Grocery Buying Is Now Just A Click Away
online grocery

Grocery Buying Is Now Just A Click Away

Your local 'rashanwaala' is here!
4 min read
New Age Platforms For Better Learning Of Kids
Education

New Age Platforms For Better Learning Of Kids

The concept of this startup curates the learning programs which are purely aimed at better understanding of kids.
8 min read
Realizing the twinkling spark of entrepreneurship
Women Entrepreneurs

Realizing the twinkling spark of entrepreneurship

Male Chauvinism fades out as female entrepreneurs start to rule
5 min read
From Farming To Smart-Tech Solution
Agribusiness

From Farming To Smart-Tech Solution

Know how this entrepreneur came up with a perfect solution for farmers in this tech-savvy era of agriculture.
6 min read
Rejected By Publishers, He Became A Literary Agent
Publishing

Rejected By Publishers, He Became A Literary Agent

When the yearning for success is strong, the journey of an entrepreneur is always glorious.
7 min read
Connecting The Rural and Urban Societies Through Elegant Masterpieces
Startups

Connecting The Rural and Urban Societies Through Elegant Masterpieces

This startup is bringing rural handmade artifacts & traditional art to urban societies
8 min read
You Wouldn't Be Able To Take Your Eyes Off Your Shoes With This Startup
Shoes

You Wouldn't Be Able To Take Your Eyes Off Your Shoes With This Startup

This startup founders came up with an idea where we only need to look down to see that beautiful face of Brad Pitt.
6 min read
Why This New Age Travel Solution Gets Thumbs Up
Travel

Why This New Age Travel Solution Gets Thumbs Up

V Resorts is developing new destinations for tourism.
6 min read
Blending The Trends Of Fashion With A Style Quotient
Fashion

Blending The Trends Of Fashion With A Style Quotient

The secrets of fashion unveiled by designers with a click.
5 min read
Scrap To Strap: This Startup Is Right Choice For Our Environment
Environment

Scrap To Strap: This Startup Is Right Choice For Our Environment

Now Go green with Your Footwear.
4 min read
Delineating Contemporary Man With Needle And Thread!
Clothing Business

Delineating Contemporary Man With Needle And Thread!

Akbarally Ebrahim, my great grandfather, founded the business in 1897: Aiman Khorakiwala.
6 min read
