Jyoti Valecha

Finance
Want To Estimate The Cost of Studying Overseas? This Startup Tells you How
A financial calculator.
Technology
Powering Genomics and Genetic Testing
Genome testing offers us a peak into a scientific future
Ecommerce
"Love For Money Is Must, To Make A Business Plan Work"
Curation in the eCommerce segment often results in a profitable outcome.
Bikes
Eliminating The Automobile Woes Of Riders
In conversation with the entrepreneur aiming to give ultimate bike service to customers.
online grocery
Grocery Buying Is Now Just A Click Away
Your local 'rashanwaala' is here!
Education
New Age Platforms For Better Learning Of Kids
The concept of this startup curates the learning programs which are purely aimed at better understanding of kids.
Women Entrepreneurs
Realizing the twinkling spark of entrepreneurship
Male Chauvinism fades out as female entrepreneurs start to rule
Agribusiness
From Farming To Smart-Tech Solution
Know how this entrepreneur came up with a perfect solution for farmers in this tech-savvy era of agriculture.
Publishing
Rejected By Publishers, He Became A Literary Agent
When the yearning for success is strong, the journey of an entrepreneur is always glorious.
Startups
Connecting The Rural and Urban Societies Through Elegant Masterpieces
This startup is bringing rural handmade artifacts & traditional art to urban societies
Shoes
You Wouldn't Be Able To Take Your Eyes Off Your Shoes With This Startup
This startup founders came up with an idea where we only need to look down to see that beautiful face of Brad Pitt.
Travel
Why This New Age Travel Solution Gets Thumbs Up
V Resorts is developing new destinations for tourism.
Fashion
Blending The Trends Of Fashion With A Style Quotient
The secrets of fashion unveiled by designers with a click.
Environment
Scrap To Strap: This Startup Is Right Choice For Our Environment
Now Go green with Your Footwear.
Clothing Business
Delineating Contemporary Man With Needle And Thread!
Akbarally Ebrahim, my great grandfather, founded the business in 1897: Aiman Khorakiwala.