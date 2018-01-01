Guest Writer

CEO, Activate

Kamiu Lee is CEO at Activate, with 10 years of experience in influencer marketing, social media, digital media, venture capital and investment banking. Activate partners with brands and influencers to tell engaging and compelling stories across social media, at scale. In the last 12 months, the company has engaged over 75,000 influencers and creators, publishing more than 6,500 pieces of collaborated content per month. Lee started her career in investment banking and venture capital, as well as business development and strategy roles at Rent the Runway, Refinery29, and Ralph Lauren.