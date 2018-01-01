Kara Schoeffling

Kara Schoeffling

Guest Writer
Kara Schoeffling is a public relations executive, working with a variety of clients across the Middle East. Enthusiastic about women’s entrepreneurship in the Middle East, Schoeffling’s background in public policy and communications has been put to work advising startups, non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies and governments. A graduate of Georgetown University, Schoeffling is based in the UAE. Talk to her on Twitter at @Karasdxb.

More From Kara Schoeffling

Four Ways To Increase Your Confidence As An Entrepreneur
Confidence

Four Ways To Increase Your Confidence As An Entrepreneur

Here are four simple and proven ways to increase your confidence as an entrepreneur that can give you the boost needed to grow your business.
3 min read
Follow The Leader: Maha Al Ghunaim, Vice Chairperson And Group CEO, Global Investment House
Innovators

Follow The Leader: Maha Al Ghunaim, Vice Chairperson And Group CEO, Global Investment House

Al Ghunaim's company was the very first Kuwaiti organization to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, and today manages a formidable US$4.3 billion in assets.
1 min read
Embracing Failure: Lessons From History's Most Successful Entrepreneurs
Inspiration

Embracing Failure: Lessons From History's Most Successful Entrepreneurs

It's time we started embracing our own failures. After all, some of business' greatest success stories happened after failure.
4 min read
The Emirates NBD e7 Summit Paves the Way For Sustainable Social Impact in the UAE
Business News

The Emirates NBD e7 Summit Paves the Way For Sustainable Social Impact in the UAE

A recap of the first annual e7 Banat al Emarat- Daughters of the Emirates summit held in Dubai in early April.
3 min read
GCC Women Lean In By Starting Up
Women Entrepreneurs

GCC Women Lean In By Starting Up

For women in the Middle East, participation in the labor force is not just about empowerment, it also makes clear economic sense.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.