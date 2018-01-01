Karen Peacock

SVP and Small Business Segment Leader at Intuit
Karen Peacock is the Senior Vice President and Small Business Segment Leader at Intuit, overseeing all of Intuit’s small business offerings including QuickBooks, Payments, and Payroll. Karen is passionate about giving small business owners and entrepreneurs the support they need to focus on the things that inspired them to start a business -- their customers, their products, and their craft.

2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus
Small businesses should take advantage of an online marketplace to sell niche products.
5 min read
4 Things You Can Do To Make Data Work For You
Use data and technology to amplify your strengths as a small business owner and get even stronger.
5 min read
Getting the Most From Your Accountant Means More Than Just Doing Your Taxes
Accountants can help you understand what drives profit for your business.
6 min read
Asking For Help Is Good For You and Your Business
Reaching out to others isn't a sign of weakness. It's a step closer to success.
4 min read
