Karen Peacock

Guest Writer

SVP and Small Business Segment Leader at Intuit

Karen Peacock is the Senior Vice President and Small Business Segment Leader at Intuit, overseeing all of Intuit’s small business offerings including QuickBooks, Payments, and Payroll. Karen is passionate about giving small business owners and entrepreneurs the support they need to focus on the things that inspired them to start a business -- their customers, their products, and their craft.