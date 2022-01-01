Signing out of account, Standby...
Karim Nurani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Strategy Officer of Linqto
Karim Nurani is the chief strategy officer of Linqto, co-founder of the Global Investor Conference and host of the Global Investor podcast. He is focused on democratizing early access to pre-IPO unicorns.
5 Ways to Lower the Gap in Funding for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs
Despite headlines proclaiming growth and progress, the funding gap for female and BIPOC-founded startups remains significant. By giving them an opportunity to make a difference in their field, we will make a difference in the world.
