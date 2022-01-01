Karim Nurani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Strategy Officer of Linqto

Karim Nurani is the chief strategy officer of Linqto, co-founder of the Global Investor Conference and host of the Global Investor podcast. He is focused on democratizing early access to pre-IPO unicorns.

https://www.linqto.com/

Future of entrepreneurship

5 Ways to Lower the Gap in Funding for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Despite headlines proclaiming growth and progress, the funding gap for female and BIPOC-founded startups remains significant. By giving them an opportunity to make a difference in their field, we will make a difference in the world.

