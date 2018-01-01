Karthik Rajan

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur Mentor, Advisor
Karthik Rajan is a keynote speaker and writer who covers the intersections of analytics with entrepreneurship, economics, education and, above all, human relationships. He enjoys helping startups with business plans, sales and investment pitches.  

The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy
Ready for Anything

Stories hold the power to connect with people and motivate them to become engaged voters.
5 min read
This Nuance I Learned From Social Entrepreneurs Is Worth Your Time
Social Entrepreneurship

To truly understand the opposite of poverty, you need to feel it.
4 min read
4 Sales Nuances For Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Great salespeople know where to draw the line between being passionate and being married to an idea.
4 min read
Passionate Entrepreneurs Can Take a Page Out of the Best Salespeoples' Playbook
Ready for Anything

Successful leaders could learn a lot from great salespeople.
4 min read
The Best-Kept Secret of Entrepreneurial Sales: Be Yourself
Ready for Anything

Another secret: Sales is a lot like dating. No, really.
6 min read
