Kate Whitley

Bio

Kate Whitley founded The ADHD Business Lab to empower neurodivergent entrepreneurs, drawing from her own experiences growing up with undiagnosed ADHD. After exploring careers in social work, psychology, and even sports leadership, she found her calling in helping others turn neurodivergence into a business asset. Through programs like Funnelcraft® Live and her ADHD-friendly Daily Nudges Subscription, Kate provides tools for productivity, growth, and resilience. Her vision is to create an inclusive entrepreneurial space where every neurotype is celebrated and supported in achieving success.