ADHD in the workplace can be misunderstood as inconsistency or lack of discipline, but with proper adjustments, such as flexible deadlines and supportive environments, neurodivergent employees can thrive, bringing unique problem-solving skills and creativity to the team.

Imagine a team member who brings creative ideas but appears to work inconsistently. It might seem they're not focused or reliable, missing deadlines, needing reminders, or rushing through routine tasks. That's me. Traditional structures don't play to our strengths, making the 'unreliable' label frustrating for those of us with an Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) brain.

On one hand, we're problem-solvers, adaptable in crises, and bring positivity. Yet, managing routine tasks or tracking time when engrossed in creative work is overwhelming. I would often get deeply focused and miss a team meeting.

ADHD affects productivity, organisation, and focus, yet neurodiverse-inclusive workplaces often see increased team engagement and reduced turnover according to The Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Before my ADHD diagnosis, I was often viewed as lacking commitment or lazy; misunderstandings which left me feeling isolated.

Identifying patterns over isolated behaviours

Instead of seeing missed deadlines or shifting focus as poor self-management, look for patterns. We have bursts of productivity (hyperfocus) followed by feeling overwhelmed by routine tasks. Understanding these patterns prevents misunderstandings. For instance, someone who regularly misses meetings or struggles with task sequencing might be seen as disorganised or unmotivated. Recognising this is ADHD, shifts the focus from blame to support.

Common signs to help you recognise ADHD traits:

Inconsistent Focus and Engagement: Employees with ADHD do well when engaged in creative tasks, displaying innovation and enthusiasm, but struggle with repetitive tasks. This isn't laziness; it's linked to dopamine levels impacting motivation and sustained attention.

Employees with ADHD do well when engaged in creative tasks, displaying innovation and enthusiasm, but struggle with repetitive tasks. This isn't laziness; it's linked to dopamine levels impacting motivation and sustained attention. Difficulty Prioritising and Managing Time: Prioritising can feel overwhelming when everything feels equally urgent, leading to last-minute rushes and anxiety.

Prioritising can feel overwhelming when everything feels equally urgent, leading to last-minute rushes and anxiety. Out-of-the-Box Problem Solving: Those with ADHD bring unique perspectives, spotting opportunities others may miss, but struggle with structured follow-ups after brainstorming sessions.

ADHD Masking: Many individuals with ADHD 'mask' or suppress behaviours to blend in, often pushing themselves to appear more organised, focused, or neurotypical. This is exhausting as they constantly suppress natural tendencies to meet workplace expectations.

Team members deserve confidentiality. If they haven't openly discussed ADHD, singling them out or suggesting it, can be damaging. The Birkbeck University of London reports that 65% of employees with ADHD worry about discrimination at work so are reluctant to disclose it.

Before my diagnosis, I often found myself in uncomfortable attitude meetings, with colleagues frustrated by having to make allowances. I felt isolated and deflated because I couldn't match their expectations.

Understanding the ADHD brain: Executive dysfunction, emotional dysregulation, and dopamine

ADHD isn't a lack of discipline or something to "fix." Executive dysfunction affects planning, organisation, and prioritisation, making it difficult for people with ADHD to manage tasks, deadlines, and routines. This is why we thrive with creative tasks but struggle with consistent, repetitive work. Many of us with ADHD, report low workplace wellbeing in the UK, averaging 2.2 out of 5 in wellness surveys, according to Augmentive.

Motivation and dopamine are also critical. The ADHD brain has lower dopamine levels, affecting motivation, especially for routine tasks. This drives intense focus on high-interest tasks, sometimes seen as inconsistency.

Emotional dysregulation can result in visible frustration or enthusiasm, which others may misinterpret. Our emotions can be intense and harder to regulate, often misread as impulsive or being overly sensitive. Understanding this helps colleagues appreciate these reactions as part of ADHD, and not impulsivity or inappropriateness.

Approaching these traits with curiosity and respect creates a space where neurodivergent strengths are valued, setting the stage for practical support.

Supporting the whole team: Small changes, big impact

In the UK, individuals with ADHD are protected under the Equality Act 2010, which mandates reasonable workplace adjustments to help improve focus and reduce burnout, including:

Flexible Deadlines and Task Management: Allow flexibility for team members to approach tasks in ways which suit them best. Breaking projects into smaller steps with intermediate deadlines helps maintain focus.

Create Focused Workspaces: Providing quiet zones or remote work options can help reduce distractions and boost productivity.

Encourage Short, Regular Breaks: Brief breaks can combat fatigue and restore focus, especially for those with ADHD.

Offer Flexible Working Hours: Many people with ADHD experience sleep disruptions, which impacts their ability to focus. Allowing flexible hours lets those with sleep issues start work when they're most alert, benefiting both neurodivergent and neurotypical employees.

These adjustments may seem minor but will significantly boost performance and well-being across the team, reducing burnout and enhancing inclusivity. The Royal College of Psychiatrists reports that flexible work options and supportive practices are beneficial to everyone, fostering a more adaptable, productive team.

Building a dynamic, inclusive team