 Katherine Halek is the Content Strategist at Signazon.com, a leading online printer that works with thousands of small businesses around the country. Katherine enjoys writing about retail, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Connect with her on Google+.

How Print Marketing Can Help Your Personal Career
Careers

How Print Marketing Can Help Your Personal Career

Here's how to promote yourself in myriad ways -- far beyond the basics of business cards and resumes.
4 min read
Don't Overlook Print When Mapping Out Your Startup Marketing Plan
Startups

Don't Overlook Print When Mapping Out Your Startup Marketing Plan

An exclusively online marketing strategy can't give potential customers something to hold onto.
4 min read
The Surprising Power of Print Marketing to Leverage Your Ecommerce Site
Print Advertising

The Surprising Power of Print Marketing to Leverage Your Ecommerce Site

Print has an enduring appeal that complements digital. Imaginative marketers use both for the best results.
4 min read
Here's How to Use Science to Design Your Email for Optimal Conversion
Email Marketing

Here's How to Use Science to Design Your Email for Optimal Conversion

Listen to research when designing your campaign and to your gut when tweaking it.
7 min read
Integrate Social Media With Print Advertising to Boost Your Marketing
Print Advertising

Integrate Social Media With Print Advertising to Boost Your Marketing

Print media, in its many forms, is remarkably effective when leveraged artfully with online marketing.
5 min read
How to Know When to Say 'No' to a New Opportunity
Opportunity

How to Know When to Say 'No' to a New Opportunity

It's flattering when someone offers you a job or a business deal, but flattery can lead you nowhere.
6 min read
The Many Reasons Why Tech-Savvy Millennials Need to Get Reality Savvy
Millennials

The Many Reasons Why Tech-Savvy Millennials Need to Get Reality Savvy

The internet and social media promise you are always connected but not if you don't lift your eyes from the screen to see who's in the room with you.
5 min read
Refine Your Advertising Language With These 5 Strategies
Advertising

Refine Your Advertising Language With These 5 Strategies

Even if your product really is new and improved, there is a more memorable way to say so in your advertising.
4 min read
