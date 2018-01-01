Katherine Hays

Katherine Hays

VIP Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Vivoom Inc.
Katherine Hays is the CEO of Vivoom, a consumer activation platform that help brands develop, deploy and distribute sophisticated and safe user-generated advertising programs in order to reinvent the way they interact with consumers.

More From Katherine Hays

Eliminating the (Facebook) Status Quo: Why Marketers Need to Take Control Back From Social Networks
Social Media Marketing

Putting all of your marketing eggs in the social media basket is a dangerous game.
4 min read
Brand Safety Is Not the Place to Cut Corners in Your Marketing Budget
Brand Reputation

It's a dangerous digital world out there today for brands, and marketers and advertisers cannot afford to put consumer trust at risk.
6 min read
Some Industry Experts Think 'Traditional Marketers Are Screwed.' Here's How to Prove Them Wrong.
Marketing

Businesses of every size need to foster individual consumer relationships.
5 min read
Facebook's Newsfeed Changes Are Likely to Hurt Businesses and Brands. What Can They Do Now?
Facebook

If Facebook is going to prioritize posts from actual people, then businesses need actual people to post about them.
4 min read
