Katherine Hays

Social Media Marketing
Eliminating the (Facebook) Status Quo: Why Marketers Need to Take Control Back From Social Networks
Putting all of your marketing eggs in the social media basket is a dangerous game.
Brand Reputation
Brand Safety Is Not the Place to Cut Corners in Your Marketing Budget
It's a dangerous digital world out there today for brands, and marketers and advertisers cannot afford to put consumer trust at risk.
Marketing
Some Industry Experts Think 'Traditional Marketers Are Screwed.' Here's How to Prove Them Wrong.
Businesses of every size need to foster individual consumer relationships.
Facebook's Newsfeed Changes Are Likely to Hurt Businesses and Brands. What Can They Do Now?
If Facebook is going to prioritize posts from actual people, then businesses need actual people to post about them.