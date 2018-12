Guest Writer

Founder, Live and Invest Overseas Publishing Group; author

Kathleen Peddicord is the founder of the Live and Invest Overseas publishing group and an expert on the subject. With more than 30 years of experience covering this beat, Peddicord reports daily on current opportunities for living, retiring and investing overseas in her daily e-letter . Her newest book isShe was a partner with Agora Publishing’sgroup for 23 years. In that capacity, she opened her first office overseas, in Ireland, where she managed a staff of 30. She's also operatedpublishing and real estate marketing offices in Latin America and France.