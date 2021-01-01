Kathy Jeffery
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CPO of Pear Therapeutics
Kathy Jeffery is an empathetic and results-driven leader of people and culture, leadership learning, DEI, health and wellness and HR technology.
Follow Kathy Jeffery on Social
Latest
How to Leverage Emotional Intelligence and Empathy for Maximum Success
EQ and empathy are essential for success in the workplace and in life. Here are some tips for how to improve these skills today.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Felix Velarde
Chairman and author
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
Tony Blank
Director of Startup Programs at Agora, Inc.
-
Timothy Carter
CRO of SEO.co
-
Jared Easley
VP of Content and Community
-
Adrian Shepherd
CEO of iSucceed
-
Kristian Livolsi
Growth Advisor and Business Strategist
-
Nicole Walters
Founder & CEO Inherit Learning Company and Star of “She’s The Boss” on USA Network