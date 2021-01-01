Kathy Jeffery

Kathy Jeffery

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CPO of Pear Therapeutics

Kathy Jeffery is an empathetic and results-driven leader of people and culture, leadership learning, DEI, health and wellness and HR technology.

https://peartherapeutics.com/

Follow Kathy Jeffery on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Success Strategies

How to Leverage Emotional Intelligence and Empathy for Maximum Success

EQ and empathy are essential for success in the workplace and in life. Here are some tips for how to improve these skills today.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like