About Katie DePaola
Katie DePaola is CEO and co-founder of Inner Glow Circle. She and her business partner, Liv Chapman have built the only all women, ICF-accredited coach training company to date. Thus far they’ve helped thousands of women around the globe start businesses of their own as life coaches. In her upcoming book, At Least You Look Good, Katie shares her most vulnerable (and often funny) reflections on how to deal with the hardest parts of life and her best advice for women who want to “glow through what they go through.”
More From Katie DePaola
Leadership
5 Tips for Dealing With Anxiety as a Business Owner Right Now
We're all carrying more fear than normal, but you owe it to your team and clients to show up for them.