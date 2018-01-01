Kelli B. Grant

Kelli B. Grant

Kelli B. Grant is a writer covering personal finance and consumer spending for CNBC.com.

More From Kelli B. Grant

A 'Sneaky' Way to Save More for Retirement
Retirement Savings

A 'Sneaky' Way to Save More for Retirement

Choosing wisely about this particular expense can lead to healthier finances in retirement.
4 min read
These Entrepreneurs Found a Way to Make Energy-Efficient Vodka
Innovation

These Entrepreneurs Found a Way to Make Energy-Efficient Vodka

The founders of Industry City Distillery in Brooklyn, N.Y., sought to make the distilling process less wasteful.
5 min read
Which Nation Has the Most Money-Smart Teens? Hint: It's Not the U.S.
Education

Which Nation Has the Most Money-Smart Teens? Hint: It's Not the U.S.

A large-scale international study on financial topics shows American teens have quite a bit of catching up to do.
6 min read
Obama's Student Loan Measure: What You Should Know.
Student Loans

Obama's Student Loan Measure: What You Should Know.

President Obama has signed an executive order to expand eligibility for income-based repayment plans.
4 min read
Online Bargain Hunters: Are You Buying Stolen Goods?
Retail Businesses

Online Bargain Hunters: Are You Buying Stolen Goods?

How to spot potential theft when shopping online.
4 min read
6 Travel-Booking Tricks You Need to Start Using
Travel

6 Travel-Booking Tricks You Need to Start Using

Use these strategies to get the best flights and fares.
5 min read
Super Bowl Season Is a Prime Time for TV Buyers
Ready for Anything

Super Bowl Season Is a Prime Time for TV Buyers

Nearly a quarter of TV owners purchase their big screens for the Super Bowl, and often at a lower cost.
4 min read
Faster and Cheaper Ways to Speed Through Airport Security
Starting a Business

Faster and Cheaper Ways to Speed Through Airport Security

More airlines are offering fliers a chance to skip security lines -- for a price.
4 min read
Apple Stores Now Offering iPhone Trade-In Program
Starting a Business

Apple Stores Now Offering iPhone Trade-In Program

Apple launched a new program in stores on Friday that will allow customers to swap in old iPhones for credit toward new ones.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.