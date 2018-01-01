Kelli B. Grant is a writer covering personal finance and consumer spending for CNBC.com.
Retirement Savings
A 'Sneaky' Way to Save More for Retirement
Choosing wisely about this particular expense can lead to healthier finances in retirement.
Innovation
These Entrepreneurs Found a Way to Make Energy-Efficient Vodka
The founders of Industry City Distillery in Brooklyn, N.Y., sought to make the distilling process less wasteful.
Education
Which Nation Has the Most Money-Smart Teens? Hint: It's Not the U.S.
A large-scale international study on financial topics shows American teens have quite a bit of catching up to do.
Student Loans
Obama's Student Loan Measure: What You Should Know.
President Obama has signed an executive order to expand eligibility for income-based repayment plans.
Retail Businesses
Online Bargain Hunters: Are You Buying Stolen Goods?
How to spot potential theft when shopping online.
Travel
6 Travel-Booking Tricks You Need to Start Using
Use these strategies to get the best flights and fares.
Ready for Anything
Super Bowl Season Is a Prime Time for TV Buyers
Nearly a quarter of TV owners purchase their big screens for the Super Bowl, and often at a lower cost.
Starting a Business
Faster and Cheaper Ways to Speed Through Airport Security
More airlines are offering fliers a chance to skip security lines -- for a price.
Starting a Business
Apple Stores Now Offering iPhone Trade-In Program
Apple launched a new program in stores on Friday that will allow customers to swap in old iPhones for credit toward new ones.