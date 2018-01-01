Kelli Richards

Kelli Richards

Guest Writer
CEO at All Access Group

A consultant, mentor, speaker, producer, coach and author, Kelli Richards is the CEO of The All Access Group. She and her team facilitate strategic business opportunities in digital distribution between technology companies, established artists and celebrities, film studios, record labels and consumer brand companies to foster new revenue streams and deliver compelling consumer experiences. Richards is also the author of the bestselling ebook, The Magic & Moxie of Apple -- An Insider's View.

More From Kelli Richards

Why It Pays to Identify and Approach Mentors in the Professional 'Cafeteria'
Mentors

Why It Pays to Identify and Approach Mentors in the Professional 'Cafeteria'

Advice from an Entrepreneur contributor who wasn't afraid to walk right up to John Sculley -- yes, Apple's John Sculley -- and start a friendly chat.
4 min read
5 Secrets on Getting the Most Out of Partnerships
Business Partnership

5 Secrets on Getting the Most Out of Partnerships

Forming strategic partnerships not only creates a powerful reciprocal network, but also propels you toward your goals, exposes you to new insights and optimizes the time and energy you invest in relationships.
4 min read
4 Steps to Ace an Early-Adopter Culture
Innovation

4 Steps to Ace an Early-Adopter Culture

Encourage your staff to be tech-forward. Give them the time and tools to experiment
4 min read
Why You Should Learn From Steve Jobs, Not Idolize Him
Entrepreneurs

Why You Should Learn From Steve Jobs, Not Idolize Him

The late-Apple CEO did much to further entrepreneurship, in spite of his famously difficult personality. Here are some of his pearls of wisdom you should take to heart.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.