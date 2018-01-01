A consultant, mentor, speaker, producer, coach and author, Kelli Richards is the CEO of The All Access Group. She and her team facilitate strategic business opportunities in digital distribution between technology companies, established artists and celebrities, film studios, record labels and consumer brand companies to foster new revenue streams and deliver compelling consumer experiences. Richards is also the author of the bestselling ebook, The Magic & Moxie of Apple -- An Insider's View.
Mentors
Why It Pays to Identify and Approach Mentors in the Professional 'Cafeteria'
Advice from an Entrepreneur contributor who wasn't afraid to walk right up to John Sculley -- yes, Apple's John Sculley -- and start a friendly chat.
Business Partnership
5 Secrets on Getting the Most Out of Partnerships
Forming strategic partnerships not only creates a powerful reciprocal network, but also propels you toward your goals, exposes you to new insights and optimizes the time and energy you invest in relationships.
Innovation
4 Steps to Ace an Early-Adopter Culture
Encourage your staff to be tech-forward. Give them the time and tools to experiment
Entrepreneurs
Why You Should Learn From Steve Jobs, Not Idolize Him
The late-Apple CEO did much to further entrepreneurship, in spite of his famously difficult personality. Here are some of his pearls of wisdom you should take to heart.