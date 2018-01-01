Kelly Lovell is the winner of 12 entrepreneur-related awards and is a two-time TEDx speaker who specializes in social innovation, generation gaps, marketing, consumer engagement, entrepreneurship and youth mobilization. Her ventures include myeffect.ca and youeffect.ca. You can follow her on Twitter/instagram @kellyalovell, subscribe for insights at youtube.com/kellyalovell and learn more at kellyalovell.com.
Business Travel
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Whittling Down Travel Costs
Remember, you're there for business, not pleasure. So, forget the expensive restaurants. Consider grocery store fare instead.
millennial entrepreneurs
Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth
Young delegates from G20 nations recently issued recommendations that their governments should perhaps listen to.
Conferences
Conferences: Are They Worth Your Precious Startup Time?
The first thing to check: Are the people going to that cool-sounding event the ones you need to meet?
Creativity
True Colors: What Your Team Members Reveal by Coloring, Yes, Coloring
The current fad for adult coloring books needn't be confined to bookstores and homes. It's also useful in the workplace.
Generation Z
5 Ways Businesses Can Reach 'Generation Z'
Gen Z is proving to be a voice of acceptance and change. Is your company appealing to its members in ways that will work?
Networking
Do You Still Need a Business Card?
Canadian entrepreneurs need them, for sure. But what about everyone else? The answer is . . . probably not.
Marketing
3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift
Fans don't just buy a concert ticket from Taylor Swift; they buy into her world.
Team-Building
5 Ways to Foster Team Culture on a Startup Budget
Want to make it onto one of those 'best places to work' lists? Here's how.
Startup Basics
4 Ways Just Getting Ready to Hire an Assistant Helps Entrepreneurs
The necessity of explaining a startup's system to a new assistant is often when founders realize how disorganized they really are.