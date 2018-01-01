Kelly Lovell

Kelly Lovell

Guest Writer
Youth Mobilizer, Speaker & CEO, Lovell Corporation

Kelly Lovell is the winner of 12 entrepreneur-related awards and is a two-time TEDx speaker who specializes in social innovation, generation gaps, marketing, consumer engagement, entrepreneurship and youth mobilization. Her ventures include myeffect.ca and youeffect.ca. You can follow her on Twitter/instagram @kellyalovell, subscribe for insights at youtube.com/kellyalovell and learn more at kellyalovell.com.

More From Kelly Lovell

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Whittling Down Travel Costs
Business Travel

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Whittling Down Travel Costs

Remember, you're there for business, not pleasure. So, forget the expensive restaurants. Consider grocery store fare instead.
5 min read
Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth
millennial entrepreneurs

Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth

Young delegates from G20 nations recently issued recommendations that their governments should perhaps listen to.
6 min read
Conferences: Are They Worth Your Precious Startup Time?
Conferences

Conferences: Are They Worth Your Precious Startup Time?

The first thing to check: Are the people going to that cool-sounding event the ones you need to meet?
6 min read
True Colors: What Your Team Members Reveal by Coloring, Yes, Coloring
Creativity

True Colors: What Your Team Members Reveal by Coloring, Yes, Coloring

The current fad for adult coloring books needn't be confined to bookstores and homes. It's also useful in the workplace.
5 min read
5 Ways Businesses Can Reach 'Generation Z'
Generation Z

5 Ways Businesses Can Reach 'Generation Z'

Gen Z is proving to be a voice of acceptance and change. Is your company appealing to its members in ways that will work?
6 min read
Do You Still Need a Business Card?
Networking

Do You Still Need a Business Card?

Canadian entrepreneurs need them, for sure. But what about everyone else? The answer is . . . probably not.
8 min read
3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift
Marketing

3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

Fans don't just buy a concert ticket from Taylor Swift; they buy into her world.
7 min read
5 Ways to Foster Team Culture on a Startup Budget
Team-Building

5 Ways to Foster Team Culture on a Startup Budget

Want to make it onto one of those 'best places to work' lists? Here's how.
6 min read
4 Ways Just Getting Ready to Hire an Assistant Helps Entrepreneurs
Startup Basics

4 Ways Just Getting Ready to Hire an Assistant Helps Entrepreneurs

The necessity of explaining a startup's system to a new assistant is often when founders realize how disorganized they really are.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.