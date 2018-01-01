Kelsey Meyer

Guest Writer
President of Influence & Co.
Kelsey Meyer is the president of Influence & Co., a content-marketing firm specializing in helping companies showcase their expertise through thought leadership. Influence & Co.’s clients range from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 brands

Practice What You Preach: How to Avoid Content's Hypocrisy Trap
Thought Leadership

Don't let recent stories of company leaders and founders who failed to live up to their own values deter you in your own messaging.
5 min read
5 Ways to Create Content That Breaks Down Trust Barriers
Trust

Building trust is a long game, and it takes more than a company website with an updated "About" page to build it successfully.
6 min read
Why Team Input Is the Key to Successful Benefits Planning
Employee Benefits

To understand what benefits fantastic employees truly value, why not just ask 'em?
6 min read
The Retreat-Planning Playbook: A Starter's Manual
Retreats

Planning a company getaway for the coming new year? Here are tips on how to save money, re-energize your team and company.
5 min read
4 Ways To Promote Your Portfolio of Published Content
Marketing

Why expend resources creating content only to let it collect digital dust? Don't neglect the key to successful content marketing: distribution.
5 min read
Get Better at Your Own Job by Doing Someone Else's
Radicals & Visionaries

Step into your employees' shoes, and let the experience guide your leadership.
6 min read
How Your Own 'Startup Weekend' Will Help Drive Company Innovation
Project Grow

You don't want employees feeling like their bright ideas just fall into an abyss. Set aside some time for employees (and their ideas) to shine.
5 min read
Your Secret Weapon for Avoiding the Upcoming Holiday Sales Slump
Content Marketing

To avoid the holiday sales slump, it's time to rethink how you use that content.
4 min read
Why No Single Software Program Alone Will Fix Your Content Marketing
Software

Software alone won't save you or your marketing -- but a smart, wonderful team that knows how to use it just might.
6 min read
5 Ways to Make Content Marketing Easier This Summer
Content Marketing

Content creation doesn't have to derail your vacation plans. Try these tools to streamline your tasks.
5 min read
Why Quarterly Planning Is Critical to Your Content Marketing Success
Business Planning

The key is not your team's ability to develop and stick to a long-term strategic content plan -- it's your ability to always be strategically planning content that works for your goals.
5 min read
The 'Entrepreneur's Obligation': Investing in Your Startup Ecosystem
Community building

Helping local small businesses isn't just the right thing to do. It's good for business.
6 min read
How to Use Content to Stay Top of Mind With Investors
Content Marketing

There are three ways content can help you achieve top-of-mind status with investors.
4 min read
Why Your Company Should Consider Outsourcing Content Creation
Content Strategy

Creating content is hard. Outsourcing content marketing could be the solution you need to revolutionize your marketing efforts.
4 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Content Marketing Shine
Project Grow

When potential customers decide on a different service, they forget about you. It's time to win them back with effective content marketing.
4 min read
