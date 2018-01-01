Fundraising
3 Common Gaffes That Sabotage Most Fund-Raising Founders
Raising money is never easy but failure to prepare makes it impossible.
Exit Strategies
3 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make Setting Up Their Exit
Business owners commonly wait far too long to get the professional help needed to make the best of what they have built.
Business Management
5 Skills of World-Caliber Managers
For a business to grow it needs to rely on strong managers with a special set of skills.
Books
How I Am Helping to Eradicate Illiteracy
The solution to so many of the issues that are hurting our world today are being cultivated in the minds of our young.
Change
Seek Out a Different Environment, Increase Your Experience -- and Change Your Life
Why is it that so many people meander day-after-day through the same quagmire of crap? It's simple: It just doesn't hurt enough.
Leadership Qualities
Want to Be a Great CEO? Start With the Man in the Mirror.
If you want to make your company a better place, you've got to be someone that your team admires and have vision for them to follow.
Ready for Anything
3 Lessons J.K. Rowling Taught Me About Sales Opportunities
The author of the now-legendary classic "Harry Potter" series was a broke stay-at-home mom who simply learned how to seize opportunity.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Infusionsoft, Salesforce, Brendon Burchard and Ken Courtright Have All Proved That Money Follows Mission
The following five principals apply to the most successful entrepreneurs, from major corporations to home-based entrepreneurs who have built multimillion-dollar brands.
Books
J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors
Reader-advocate website releases its 2015 list of most-followed writers.
Project Grow
For the World to See You as an Authority, You Must First Become One in Your Own Backyard
You must master the personal, inner and outer dimensions to become a true authority on something you're passionate about.
Project Grow
Position Yourself as an Authority, and Watch Business Boom
It is a pre-requisite in business these days that the founder, CEO or principal must become an authority in their industry.
Leadership Qualities
CEOs: If You Neglect Yourself, Your People and Your Finances, Your Company Is Doomed
Want to be an elite-level leader? You'll likely have to change your ways.
Motivation and Retention
Don't Be Afraid of Using the 'F Word' at Work. It Never Hurts to Have More Fun!
People do not want to work for a boring manager or a hostile tyrant. Would you?
Business Skills
3 Important Business Skills They Don't Teach You in School
Knowing how to properly communicate, multitask and pay attention to details are essential, school or no school.
Ready for Anything
How to Woo a Client Back After a Misunderstanding
These five effective techniques will help save your biggest accounts after a customer-service disaster.