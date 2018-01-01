Ken Ziegler

Guest Writer

CEO of Logicworks

Ken Ziegler brings 15 years of managed systems and services experience to Logicworks. Prior to his appointment to CEO in 2012, he served several roles within the company including president, COO and CFO. Ziegler’s previous experience includes working in sales and business development at OVEN Digital and as a systems analyst at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).