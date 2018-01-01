Kendra Stephen

Guest Writer
Business Attorney and Consultant

Kendra Stephen is a business attorney, strategist for online businesses and founder of hirealadylawyer.com, the only online directory dedicated to women lawyers.  She specializes in helping entrepreneurs expand their online business by creating revenue generation strategies.  

 
 

More From Kendra Stephen

5 Ways Entrepreneurship Changes Your Life for the Better
Entrepreneurs

In life, it's nice when a person is empathetic. In business, it's a necessity.
4 min read
4 Things You Should Do Before You Hire An Employee
Hiring Tips

Save yourself a headache and get ahead of the hiring game.
4 min read
4 Legal Documents You Need to Review Before 2017
Legal Issues

A simple review of your files now can avoid serious headaches next year.
3 min read
