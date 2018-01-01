Keri Gohman is a veteran executive with an extensive track record of increasing shareholder value and customer loyalty through new business models, sales and channel strategies across multiple industries. She currently serves as senior vice president and general manager of Capital One’s Small Business banking segment, managing the strategy, P&L, offerings, credit and customer experience for small business across retail and direct banking.
Millennials
5 Things Millennial Entrepreneurs Can Teach Their Business Elders About Running a Company
From their adroit use of technology to the importance they place on relationships, the youngest business people have embraced timeless business values in their own distinct way.