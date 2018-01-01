Keri Gohman

Keri Gohman

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President, Small Business Bank, Capital One

Keri Gohman is a veteran executive with an extensive track record of increasing shareholder value and customer loyalty through new business models, sales and channel strategies across multiple industries.  She currently serves as senior vice president and general manager of Capital One’s Small Business banking segment, managing the strategy, P&L, offerings, credit and customer experience for small business across retail and direct banking.

More From Keri Gohman

5 Things Millennial Entrepreneurs Can Teach Their Business Elders About Running a Company
Millennials

5 Things Millennial Entrepreneurs Can Teach Their Business Elders About Running a Company

From their adroit use of technology to the importance they place on relationships, the youngest business people have embraced timeless business values in their own distinct way.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.