Kevin Chin
Founder and Executive Chairman, Arowana
Kevin Chin is the founder and Executive Chairman of Arowana, an award-winning certified B Corporation with operating enterprises in education, renewable solar energy, critical power services, asset management, and venture capital, as well as other investments. Established in 2007, Arowana has evolved into a unique global enterprise that directly owns and operates listed and unlisted enterprises, as well as having investments in specific sectors around the world. Today, it has offices in London, Dubai, Singapore, Manila, Brisbane, and Sydney.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Finance
Redefining Capital's Purpose: The Evolution Of Impact Investing
Discover the evolution of impact investing and its potential to create inclusive economies and foster sustainable development.