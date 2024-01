Founder and Executive Chairman, Arowana

Kevin Chin is the founder and Executive Chairman of Arowana , an award-winning certified B Corporation with operating enterprises in education, renewable solar energy, critical power services, asset management, and venture capital, as well as other investments. Established in 2007, Arowana has evolved into a unique global enterprise that directly owns and operates listed and unlisted enterprises, as well as having investments in specific sectors around the world. Today, it has offices in London, Dubai, Singapore, Manila, Brisbane, and Sydney.