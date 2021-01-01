Signing out of account, Standby...
Kevin Collins
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder & CEO of Charli AI
Kevin Collins is the founder and CEO of Charli AI. He has seen the explosion of workplace productivity tools, yet productivity is declining, and people are more stressed than ever. Enter Charli – a novel conversational AI that's helping busy workers get more life back in their work-life balance.
The Case for Transparent AI
Uncertainty about the unknown prevents consumers from buying into your business.
