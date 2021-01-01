Kevin Collins

Kevin Collins

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder & CEO of Charli AI

Kevin Collins is the founder and CEO of Charli AI. He has seen the explosion of workplace productivity tools, yet productivity is declining, and people are more stressed than ever. Enter Charli – a novel conversational AI that's helping busy workers get more life back in their work-life balance.

https://charli.ai

Follow Kevin Collins on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Reimagining the Way We Work

The Case for Transparent AI

Uncertainty about the unknown prevents consumers from buying into your business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like