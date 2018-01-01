Kevin Maney

His Space
MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe talks about why he thinks he has a better business than Facebook and what it's like to work for Rupert Murdoch.
Technology
25 Innovators in Technology
They're changing the way we do business (and not always for the better). Don't miss features on Twitter CEO Evan Williams, Google's gambit with the power grid, and an essay about CEO Steve Jobs' leave of absence from Apple.
NoPod
Why America's favorite gadget is doomed.
One Billion Laptops
What began as a do-gooder effort in the Third World has quietly become cutthroat competition. Now one firm, Intel, has broken ranks with other behemoths trying to develop technology that is both affordable to buy and build.
Model T(ata)
As the world's cheapest car drives into India, big automakers should be very, very afraid.
Masters of Invention
We rounded up the world's most prolific inventors alive-three of them have more patents than Thomas Edison-and asked them the big question: Where do the big ideas come from?
The Laser's Edge
It's the coolest toy you can't get-yet. Researchers are working on movie projectors so tiny they can fit in your cell phone.