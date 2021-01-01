About Kevin Roddy
I am an industry-leading and heavily awarded copywriter, creative director, and CCO. But, importantly, I'm an artist in the world of business. I understand business and can talk about its issues, but I also know how to translate it into engaging creativity that connects with people.
More From Kevin Roddy
Small Business Marketing
Seize These Big Opportunities for Smaller Brands to Make More Money
Smaller businesses/brands now have access to many of the best marketing communications minds to help them build and grow their brand.