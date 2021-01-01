Kevin Wessels

Kevin Wessels

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of RevSherpas

Kevin Wessels is the founder of RevSherpas, a boutique management-consulting firm for small to mid-sized businesses. He has over 10 years of revenue-growth-acceleration consulting experience, scaling global companies and digital agencies using his proven and proprietary Client Connect!™ formula.

https://revsherpas.com/

Follow Kevin Wessels on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Refuel Referral Sources to Revitalize Revenues

Know the three pillars that build a profitable and sustainable referral management program.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like