Kevin Young

Kevin Young

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President at Continuum
Kevin Young is senior vice president at Continuum. Since joining Continuum in 1997, Young has been the manager for many successful and award-winning projects, including the Hundred Dollar Laptop for the MIT Media Lab. In addition, Young has focused on building strong relationships with Continuum’s Fortune 100 clients, such as Coca-Cola, Proctor & Gamble and American Express. Young’s product design successes have resulted in eight IDEA awards, two ID awards and two Red Dot awards. He is also named on 26 U.S. patents.

More From Kevin Young

Navigating the Challenges of the Consumer Health Universe
Personal Health

Navigating the Challenges of the Consumer Health Universe

The industry has not yet achieved what it could be, but with the right focus, companies can blaze a new trail.
7 min read
The 3 Stakeholders That Make for Meaningful Connectivity
Mobile Apps

The 3 Stakeholders That Make for Meaningful Connectivity

If your company makes devices for connected life, you should be thinking about more than just consumers.
7 min read
When Should Products Connect to the Web?
connected devices

When Should Products Connect to the Web?

The right answer: only when they truly respond to consumer needs and values.
6 min read
Can the Apple Watch Win the Wrist?
Apple

Can the Apple Watch Win the Wrist?

Smartwatches aren't new, but Apple just may have the answers to the three important questions on user adoption of these devices.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.