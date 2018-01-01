Kevin Young

Guest Writer

Senior Vice President at Continuum

Kevin Young is senior vice president at Continuum. Since joining Continuum in 1997, Young has been the manager for many successful and award-winning projects, including the Hundred Dollar Laptop for the MIT Media Lab. In addition, Young has focused on building strong relationships with Continuum’s Fortune 100 clients, such as Coca-Cola, Proctor & Gamble and American Express. Young’s product design successes have resulted in eight IDEA awards, two ID awards and two Red Dot awards. He is also named on 26 U.S. patents.