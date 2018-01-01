Kim Garst is a social selling pro, best-selling author and the co-founder and CEO of Boom! Social, a social selling training and consulting firm.
Gifts
The 25 Best Social Media-Inspired Gifts
Ever thought of making Twitter cookies? How about serving your guests your favorite liquor in thumbs-up shot glasses? Oh yes you can this holiday season.
9 Tools to Improve Your Instagram Marketing
These apps can produce stunning graphics, help streamline content strategy and much more.
Social Media
9 Huge Mistakes You Don't Know You Are Making on Social Media
The bottom line: Know who your audience is and consider what it is they want and need.
Periscope
6 Big Reasons Small Businesses Need to Be on Periscope
Seriously, have you looked into the opportunities available on this new, number-1 social medium?
Blogging
5 Steps to Take to Start Your Small Business Blog Today
The first step: Get to know WordPress, up close and personal.
Online Marketing
Operating on a Shoestring? 20 Inexpensive Ways to Market Your Business.
The web is full of free services you should make it your business to know about.
Social Media Marketing
5 Reasons Social Media Is Not Working for You
Huge numbers of people are active on these networks, but many businesses fail at capturing their attention.
Email Marketing
5 Quick and Easy Ways to Use Social Media to Boost Engagement and Build Your Email List
Email marketing is still an extremely effective way to market, so take advantage of Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to boost your subscribers.