Guest Writer

Co-founders of Sifted

Kimberly Lexow and Jess Legge are the co-founders of experiential lunch provider, Sifted. The duo started Sifted as a way for companies across the United States to offer the same level of perks as the coasts. Brands like Lyft, Yik Yak and Eventbrite use Sifted’s lunches to treat their team to feedback-driven, in-office, chef-made meals. For more information on Sifted’s lunch-as-a-perk program, visit sifted.co or tweet at @sifted.co.