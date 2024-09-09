Kimberly Snyder
Bio
Kimberly Snyder is a three-time New York Times best-selling author of The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts, holistic wellness expert and founder of the wellness brand Solluna. Kimberly is the host of the top-rated Feel Good Podcast. Kimberly has worked with dozens of top celebrities to feel their best, including Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, and Channing Tatum, and is regularly featured on numerous national media outlets, including Good Morning America, the Today show, the New York Times, Vogue, and the Wall Street Journal.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Health & Wellness
How to Avoid Stress and Heighten Your Intuition — By Harnessing the Hidden Power of Your Heart
Want to make better, more rational business decisions? Get out of your head — and into your heart.