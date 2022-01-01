Signing out of account, Standby...
Kimsey Self
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Integrative Nutritionist
Kimsey Self is an integrative nutritionist and founder of Progressive Health and Wellness, a virtual practice where she helps people find answers and solutions to nagging, chronic health issues.
Follow Kimsey Self on Social
Latest
Already Stressing in 2022? These 3 Body-Based Solutions Can Help Short-Circuit Your Anxiety.
When deep breathing and therapy don't work, there are additional avenues that have been proven to tackle this creativity killer.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health