Signing out of account, Standby...
Kira Graves
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Kira Graves Consulting
Kira Graves is an entrepreneur, executive coach, international business consultant and licensed psychologist. She received her Bachelor’s and Master's degrees from Howard University and is currently a doctorate student at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kira-graves-84130a19a?lipi=urn%3Ali%3Apage%3Ad_flagship3_profile_view_base_contact_details%3B4KZXR7JpTLGfPolo70bv1A%3D%3D
Follow Kira Graves on Social
Latest
3 Ways Employee Vacationing Increases a Company's Productivity
Before the pandemic, American workers left a record 768 million unused vacation days on the table.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Jose Flores
Global Motivator, Mindset Disruptor, & Best-Selling Author
-
Janine Yancey
CEO & Founder of Emtrain
-
Rashan Dixon
Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Melissa Houston
Fractional CFO
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store