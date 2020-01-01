About Konstantin Kaiser
Konstantin Kaiser is an experienced digital marketing consultant and data analyst with expertise in fintech, high-tech, and new markets. In 2018, he co-founded Strain Insider, a leading European cannabis online media outlet. As a passion project, Konstantin published a book about health and fitness.
More From Konstantin Kaiser
How to Budget Your First Self-Published Book on Amazon
It is technically free, but here are some areas worth investing in to boost quality and sales of your self-published book.
$136 Billion Reasons To Get Into The European Cannabis Market
A new report predicts the EU to exceed the the U.S. Market by over 400 percent.