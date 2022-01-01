Signing out of account, Standby...
Konstantin Klyagin
Founder and CEO, Redwerk and QAwerk
Konstantin Klyagin is the founder and CEO of Redwerk and QAwerk. He wrote his first program when he was 8, and has been in love with new technologies, creative approaches and software development ever since. He is based in Ukraine.
I Run Two Businesses in Ukraine. Here's How We're Resilient Enough to Continue Operating During War
These business fundamentals are helping us through these dark times.
