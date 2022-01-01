Konstantin Klyagin

Konstantin Klyagin

Founder and CEO, Redwerk and QAwerk

Konstantin Klyagin is the founder and CEO of Redwerk and QAwerk. He wrote his first program when he was 8, and has been in love with new technologies, creative approaches and software development ever since. He is based in Ukraine.

Follow Konstantin Klyagin on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like