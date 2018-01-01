Kristen Gramigna

Marketing
The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs
A rewards program can help you build customer loyalty, deepen engagement and serve as a marketing benefit you can tout to attract new customers.
Marketing
The Marketing Power of Secure Payments
Secure payments serve a functional purpose in your business, but they can also serve double duty as a marketing benefit.
Marketing
Marketing Tips for E-Commerce Businesses
The more you know your customers, the better equipped you are to design creative marketing programs that empower you to offer benefits no one else does.
Marketing
Why Small Businesses Should Include Gift Cards In Their Marketing Strategy
Gift cards can be a simple way to increase sales.
Email Marketing
The Best Days to Send Email Campaigns and Other Email Marketing Tips
Email marketing can be an effective way to drive business, but it requires that you invest time into a strategy.
Email Marketing
4 Effective Email Marketing Conversion Tips for Small Businesses
Use email marketing to grow your business.
Marketing
4 Easy and Effective Email Marketing Tips for Your Small Business
Try out these simple tips to for a solid email marketing strategy.