Kristen Gramigna

Contributor

More From Kristen Gramigna

The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs
Marketing

The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs

A rewards program can help you build customer loyalty, deepen engagement and serve as a marketing benefit you can tout to attract new customers.
4 min read
The Marketing Power of Secure Payments
Marketing

The Marketing Power of Secure Payments

Secure payments serve a functional purpose in your business, but they can also serve double duty as a marketing benefit.
4 min read
Marketing Tips for E-Commerce Businesses
Marketing

Marketing Tips for E-Commerce Businesses

The more you know your customers, the better equipped you are to design creative marketing programs that empower you to offer benefits no one else does.
4 min read
Why Small Businesses Should Include Gift Cards In Their Marketing Strategy
Marketing

Why Small Businesses Should Include Gift Cards In Their Marketing Strategy

Gift cards can be a simple way to increase sales.
4 min read
The Best Days to Send Email Campaigns and Other Email Marketing Tips
Email Marketing

The Best Days to Send Email Campaigns and Other Email Marketing Tips

Email marketing can be an effective way to drive business, but it requires that you invest time into a strategy.
4 min read
4 Effective Email Marketing Conversion Tips for Small Businesses
Email Marketing

4 Effective Email Marketing Conversion Tips for Small Businesses

Use email marketing to grow your business.
4 min read
4 Easy and Effective Email Marketing Tips for Your Small Business
Marketing

4 Easy and Effective Email Marketing Tips for Your Small Business

Try out these simple tips to for a solid email marketing strategy.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.