Signing out of account, Standby...
Kristen Sieffert
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of Finance of America Reverse (FAR)
Kristen Sieffert is president of Finance of America Reverse (FAR), where she is committed to providing actionable retirement solutions to individuals so that they can experience better outcomes and more joy during their golden years.
Follow Kristen Sieffert on Social
Latest
4 Steps to Bring More Much-Needed Diversity to Startup Culture
The earlier you prioritize representation and inclusion, the quicker you'll reap the rewards of a diverse team.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Chris George
Leading voice of the subscription industry
-
Stefanie Ricchio
Managing Director
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee & Los Tacos NYC
-
Greg Friedlander
CEO and Founder
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Alexandra Cote
SaaS Growth Marketing Leader