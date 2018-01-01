Kristi Hedges is the founder of McLean, Va.-based The Hedges Company, a leadership development firm that gives entrepreneurs and top executives tools for motivating and inspiring others. Hedges is also the author of an upcoming book on authentic executive presence. E-mail info@thehedgescompany to be notified when it's available.
Leadership
Five Ways to Better Leadership
Tips from the author of 'Next Level: What Insiders Know About Executive Success'.
Entrepreneurs
When Boring Speeches Strike
Avoid the following list of pitfalls to keep members of your audience engaged.
Entrepreneurs
Ending a Partnership Where Everyone Wins
Business partnerships don't last forever, but that doesn't mean the breakup has to be heart-wrenching.
Entrepreneurs
Women and Venture Capital
The truth behind women and VC funding--and why we don't seem to be getting our piece of the pie
Entrepreneurs
Be the CEO You Want to Be
Is your business feeling like a burden? Take a load off with these tips for living your dream within your company.
Starting a Business
Business Partnerships for Entrepreneurial Women
When it comes to establishing and maintaining an effective partnership, it helps to factor in success, failure and life.
Leadership
Women Entrepreneurs and Risk
When it comes to taking risks that could help our businesses, are we thinking too small?