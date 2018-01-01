Guest Writer

CMO of InMoment

Kristi Knight currently serves as CMO of InMoment, a company providing customer-experience optimization. In her role, she oversaw the successful rebrand, uniting Mindshare Technologies and Empathica. Prior to her tenure at InMoment, Knight also oversaw the rebranding of home automation giant Vivint, which was acquired for more than $2 billion by Blackstone, and established the brand for online marketing and web analytics leader Omniture, which was acquired by Adobe for $1.8 billion.