Kristi Knight

Guest Writer
CMO of InMoment

Kristi Knight currently serves as CMO of InMoment, a company providing customer-experience optimization. In her role, she oversaw the successful rebrand, uniting Mindshare Technologies and Empathica. Prior to her tenure at InMoment, Knight also oversaw the rebranding of home automation giant Vivint, which was acquired for more than $2 billion by Blackstone, and established the brand for online marketing and web analytics leader Omniture, which was acquired by Adobe for $1.8 billion.

5 Tips on Rebranding from a Billion-Dollar Expert
Rebranding is not for the faint of heart. After rebranding several billion-dollar companies, here are some lessons I have learned along the way.
