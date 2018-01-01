Kristin Chessman

Franchises
The Top 10 Commercial Cleaning Franchises
These franchisees have discovered how cleaning up other people's messes can become big business.
Starting a Business
Not Just a Pretty Face
Trace Ayala teamed up with his friend Justin Timberlake--yes, that one--to create a clothing line and a restaurant. But they learned celebrity would only take them so far.
A Time to Innovate
Some of the business world's most influential women get together to take on the future.
Entrepreneurs
16 Legendary Women Entrepreneurs
Thanks to their passion and determination, these outstanding women have made and continue to make a difference in our lives.
Starting a Business
Father Knows Business
Move over, mom. These entrepreneurial dads prove they know a thing or two about babies--and business.
Entrepreneurs
A Spiking, Striking Success
Volleyball pro, model, mother and entrepreneur Gabrielle Reece talks about taking on the business world.
Entrepreneurs
The Positives of Peer Pressure
The right mentoring partner can provide motivation, honesty and critical support.
Starting a Business
Making Every Day Earth Day
April 22 lasts 365 days a year for these eco-friendly businesses.
Growth Strategies
Globetrotting Entrepreneurs
These adventurers run businesses while traveling the world.