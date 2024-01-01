Kristine Lasam
Managing Director - Lead for Creative Business at Accenture Song, and Inclusion and Diversity Lead and Corporate Citizenship Council Chair at Accenture Middle East
A prolific writer and storyteller, Kristine Lasam calls herself a creator of embodied feminine leadership, as well as an inclusive and caring work culture. With over two decades of experience in C-suite positions, she leads the creative agency for Accenture Song, and she also spearheads inclusion, diversity, and corporate social responsibility for Accenture Middle East. Kristine has retained a strong core team for over a decade with her unique take on leadership, and is a trailblazer when it comes to culture-shaping initiatives that leave a lasting impact.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Stewardship In The C-Suite: How Embodied Feminine Leadership Is Transforming The MENA's Corporate Landscape
"It's time to break free from old paradigms, and create a corporate world that is inclusive, compassionate, and life affirming."