Guest Writer

Managing Director, Village Financial Services Private Limited, Kolkata

Kuldip Maity, is the Managing Director of Village Financial Services Private Limited (VFS), Kolkata and Co-Founder & Director, of Village Micro Credit Services. VFS presently provides micro-finance and other credit plus services to about two lakhs poor households in West Bengal, Bihar and Assam. Village Micro Credit Services on the other hand is a not for profit company and is engaged in ‘Financial Inclusion’ under Banking Correspondence Model.