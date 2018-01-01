Kuldip Maity

Kuldip Maity

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Village Financial Services Private Limited, Kolkata

Kuldip Maity, is the Managing Director of Village Financial Services Private Limited (VFS), Kolkata and Co-Founder & Director, of Village Micro Credit Services. VFS presently provides micro-finance and other credit plus services to about two lakhs poor households in West Bengal, Bihar and Assam. Village Micro Credit Services on the other hand is a not for profit company and is engaged in ‘Financial Inclusion’ under Banking Correspondence Model.

More From Kuldip Maity

#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy
rural entrepreneurship

#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy

The development of rural entrepreneurs is a complex issue, which can be tackled by social, political and economic institutions.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.