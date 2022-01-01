Signing out of account, Standby...
Kurt Ivy
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Writer
Kurt Ivy is a content writer for Splyt and Gamerse, marketing advisor for Altar, head of content at Crypto PR Labs and CEO of Coffee Nova. Ivy is a philosopher, futurist, writer and entrepreneur.
Follow Kurt Ivy on Social
Latest
The Decentralization of Monopolized Marketplaces - How Technology Will Succeed Where Politics is Failing
The blockchain will decentralize established economic structures and return profits and power to the people.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Rashan Dixon
Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
-
Andrew Ryder
Entrepreneur, author, engineer, drummer
-
Janine Yancey
CEO & Founder of Emtrain
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store