Kushal Agarwal

Focused on innovation in consumer products/brand building/sales. In addition to entrepreneurial roles, have experiences from 25 EUAFRICASIAN countries.
Specialties: Sales Management, Consumer Products, NPD, Retail, Brand Building, PR
