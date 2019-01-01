Kusum Mohapatra

Contributor

President at Sampark Foundation

Established track record in setting up and managing organizations, designing and realigning strategies, creating scaleable models to direct positive social change, establishing systems and processes across functions, creating partnerships both strategic and financial at international levels, proven ability to lead programs and large teams since 1999.



Specialties: Project Cycle Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Setting up sustainable and scaleable models in Education, Health, Livelihood and Governance, Training and Research, Communications, Establishing Strategic Partnerships with Government, Non Government , Bilateral and Multilateral Agencies and Corporates.