Lance Whitney

Apple
How to Turn Off or Customize Notifications in iOS
Want to silence or adjust those iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch alerts? Here's how.
Sleep
How to Stop Gadget Blue Light From Disturbing Your Sleep
Blue light emitted by your iOS, Android or Windows 10 device can trick your brain into thinking it's daytime even when it's not. Here's how to filter out the blue light.
iPhone
How to Use Your iPhone or iPad to Help You See Better
The Magnify and Zoom features on iOS can help you better see real objects and your screen.
Windows 10
How to Control Updates in Windows 10
Here's how to control software and driver updates in Windows 10 so they don't occur at inappropriate times.
Windows 10
How to Use and Tweak Your Windows 10 Lock Screen
The Lock screen may seem like an obstacle, but it offers helpful information and customization options.