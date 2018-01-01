Larry Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer at CyberSponse
Larry Johnson is chief strategy officer of CyberSponse, a Washington, D.C.-based cyber incident response company serving Fortune 500s and government agencies. He is a 24-year veteran of the Secret Service, where he served as a high ranking supervisor at the Presidential Protection Division as well as special-agent-in-charge of its Criminal Investigative Division. He is also a former chief security officer (CSO) at a Fortune 250 company and a recipient of the International Association of Credit Card Investigators' Police Officer of the Year award and the 9-11 President's Distinguished Service Award.

More From Larry Johnson

The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.
Cybersecurity

The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.

The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
6 min read
A Facebook Engineer Stalked Female Users. A Dentist's Receptionist Stole Patients' Identities. Here's How to Prevent These Things From Happening at Your Company.
Data Security

A Facebook Engineer Stalked Female Users. A Dentist's Receptionist Stole Patients' Identities. Here's How to Prevent These Things From Happening at Your Company.

Malicious insiders are the most dangerous security risk of all.
5 min read
How Online Pornography Can Put Your Company at Risk From Hackers and Other Criminals
Cybersecurity

How Online Pornography Can Put Your Company at Risk From Hackers and Other Criminals

Risqué online content can be a gateway for cybercriminals.
7 min read
Watch Out for These Cryptocurrency Scams
Cryptocurrency

Watch Out for These Cryptocurrency Scams

Before you take the plunge into buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, know the risks.
6 min read
Crime-as-a-Service Could Be the Next Big Threat to Your Business
Cybersecurity

Crime-as-a-Service Could Be the Next Big Threat to Your Business

The professionalization of the Dark Web demands a more robust security approach.
6 min read
A Secret Service Agent's Guide to Protecting the C-Suite from Hackers
Cybersecurity

A Secret Service Agent's Guide to Protecting the C-Suite from Hackers

Follow these six steps to keep your company's secrets safe when executives are outside the office.
7 min read
