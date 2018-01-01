Larry Johnson

Cybersecurity
The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.
The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
A Facebook Engineer Stalked Female Users. A Dentist's Receptionist Stole Patients' Identities. Here's How to Prevent These Things From Happening at Your Company.
Malicious insiders are the most dangerous security risk of all.
How Online Pornography Can Put Your Company at Risk From Hackers and Other Criminals
Risqué online content can be a gateway for cybercriminals.
Watch Out for These Cryptocurrency Scams
Before you take the plunge into buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, know the risks.
Crime-as-a-Service Could Be the Next Big Threat to Your Business
The professionalization of the Dark Web demands a more robust security approach.
A Secret Service Agent's Guide to Protecting the C-Suite from Hackers
Follow these six steps to keep your company's secrets safe when executives are outside the office.